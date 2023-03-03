Asher Hague took a fancy to the smooth style on show when the world's best skateboarders strutted their stuff.
The Wodonga Primary School pupil had already been skating for about a year when she did a web search on the sport.
It's when the 10-year-old saw just how amazing skating could be.
"I was searching up the Olympics and it popped up with women's skateboarding," she said.
"And I just saw how smoothly they rolled and how good they looked on it.
"It just clicked - it looked awesome and I knew that's what I wanted to do."
Asher will get the chance to display just how far she's gone with her own progress in the sport at a girls' skate jam being held at Al's Skate Co in Wodonga on Saturday, March 3.
Another girl taking part in the event - to mark International Women's Day next Wednesday, March 8 - will be St Augustine's Primary School pupil Tilly Booth.
The seven-year-old said she had been skating since she was three.
"I love it because there's so many tricks to do," she said.
"And it's not like 'who is the best?'. I love going to the skate park and I think everyone should join, especially girls.
"I fall off all the time, but it's the way to learn - if you never fall then how would you learn? I just keep getting back up and if someone says they can't do it, just do it and believe in yourself."
Manager Shannon Dale said the Al's Skate Co team ran a ladies' night every month.
"Sometimes they can be nervous going to the skate park, but we all hype each other up," she said.
"It's all girls and on Saturday night it's going to be a lot bigger."
Ms Dale said they wanted to encourage all women to take part, even if - as often was the case - they were new to skateboarding.
"It's not a boys' sport or a girls' sport, it's an everyone sport," she said.
"We have roughly 75 females doing lessons here and it's growing.
"It's great to see Tilly and Asher change over the past 12 months, to see them grow in confidence."
Ms Dale said they wanted to bring back a strong skating community.
"Half of the girls that come in don't always have the social confidence, but ladies' night is for them; they all come down and conquer it together," she said.
Ms Dale said that with an age range of three to 60, "it's never too late to start".
"You can pick it up at any time," she said.
"Regardless of how everyone's level is, we will help you through it."
The business, Ms Dale said, was not about the money, rather for the love of the community.
"We want people to see this as a safe space," she said.
"We would rather them here than on the streets or getting in trouble.
"We are open six days a week and we want it to be a place for kids - seeing the joy our students get is really awesome, and so many friendships are formed.
"I think people just need to get in and give it a go and have fun and keep pushing yourself."
Asher said she now trained every day of the week.
"It's an amazing community, and I really enjoy doing all the tricks," she said.
"I'd love to go to the Olympics. Skateboarding is a lot of fun and I feel it's a way to express your feelings.
"I have two older sisters and my sister Leah, 14, is a huge supporter to me.
"And my parents are really proud of me."
