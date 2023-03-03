Another clinic designed to reduce pressure on the Border's struggling hospital system has been proposed for the region.
The Murray Primary Health Network issued the call this week for expressions of interest to establish an Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) in Albury, with the goal of improving access to urgent care outside of a hospital setting.
The general practitioner-led clinics provide bulk-billed treatment for non-life threatening emergencies and are funded by the federal government.
UCCs and similar model clinics are being established across the country to relieve overburdened emergency departments, exacerbated by the declining availability of bulk-billed services.
Murray PHN chief executive Matt Jones said UCCs were helping to support the overall health system, but particularly emergency departments.
"We have a growing burden of chronic disease, on top of doctor shortages and deferred care because of COVID. Urgent Care Clinics are providing another option for people to get the urgent primary care they need, when they need it," Mr Jones said.
Nearby at the Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre (PPCC), a state-funded clinic with a similar structure and aim to a UCC, Murray PHN has marked the clinic's first month of operation.
One of 25 PPCCs opened or planned for Victoria, the Wodonga clinic has seen 122 patients in the past four weeks.
Treating patients with a range of conditions including skin conditions, respiratory issues and injury, Murray PHN said the majority indicated they would have gone to hospital emergency if the clinic had not been available.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the Albury Wodonga Health annual general meeting on February 28, board chair Matt Burke raised the issue of chronic disease to push the case for the redevelopment of the Albury hospital campus.
"Statistically speaking, rates of heart disease, arthritis, obesity, cancer and suicide are higher in Albury Wodonga than the national averages. Meanwhile, our life expectancy is lower," Mr Burke said
"Every day lost to the debate about greenfield versus brownfield is another shift one of our nurses has to spend working and treating patients in conditions that are no longer fit-for-purpose."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.