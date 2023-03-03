Plenty of humble barbecues have added up to a healthy donation to a cause dear to the heart of Inner Wheel Wodonga.
The friendship club of more than 40 members managed to raise $2000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, which was handed over on Thursday, March 2.
Added to that was an equally significant donation from the family of their late beloved member Julie Barrass, 71, who died on January 24.
Club president Marlene Kemp said she was a "much-loved and admired" member and "we miss her".
"Julie was so pleasant and well-loved in the whole group," she said.
"We were so shocked to hear that she had gone."
Ms Kemp said Inner Wheel Wodonga was a small club, with most of its women members in their 80s and anyone was welcome to join.
