Ovens and Murray clubs will have to deal with several fixturing curveballs after Corowa-Rutherglen officially withdrew from all grades of football earlier this week.
The league is committed to sticking with its existing fixture for the upcoming season with the Roos' withdrawal announced too late in the off-season to allow the league to redo the draw for a second time.
It has created a dilemma for the league, with several clubs now having been handed a three week break throughout the season.
Clubs who would have played Corowa-Rutherglen before or after one of two general byes and the split round will now be forced to miss three weeks of football.
Wodonga, Yarrawonga, Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers will all have a three week break during the season.
The Bulldogs have been the hardest hit and will have to deal with having a three week break on two occasions.
It's not the only anomaly that clubs will have to deal with.
Lavington, who requested to play a stand alone match a week earlier to open the season, will face Wodonga at Lavington Sports Ground on April 1 and a week earlier than the rest of the competition.
The Panthers will not play another home match until round six when they host the Hoppers on May 13.
They face Myrtleford, Wangaratta Rovers and Yarrawonga all away from home in a season defining stretch which is likely to have a huge bearing on their finals aspirations.
Defending premier Wangaratta was drawn to play Corowa-Rutherglen in the final round.
The Pies alongside Yarrawonga will start the season as early flag favourites.
If, like last year, they finish minor premiers, the Pies will also have to deal with the unsavoury scenario of having a three week break leading into the second semi-final.
The season opener is fast approaching and is four weeks away from Saturday.
