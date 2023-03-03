Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig is drawing inspiration from Ebony Hoskin as she chases a career in professional cricket.
The 16-year-old, from Lavington, made history last weekend when she became the first female to play an A-grade match in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition, taking the field for New City against Corowa.
Tschirpig claimed a wicket on debut, chalking up yet another milestone on a sporting journey which continues to break boundaries.
"I started off the year in C2, then I was in B-grade so I didn't think I'd be in A-grade by the end of the season," the Murray High School student admitted.
"It was mentioned the week before that I would possibly be in the side but when it came out in the group chat that I was named, I was so surprised.
"The other players were all really supportive and backed me all the way.
"Even if I bowled a bad ball, they were still supporting me the whole way through.
"They were all really excited for me when I got the wicket.
"I did my run-up, bowled the ball and I thought the batter had inside-edged it and it went past our keeper but then he started walking and I was very confused.
"I stood there with my arms out, wasn't quite sure what had just happened!"
On a momentous day for the Tschirpig family, dad Jason also made his A-grade debut for the Phoenix.
"The proudest moment for me was when Jaidyn got capped," he said.
"I was trying to hold back a tear or two.
"It was emotional for me, knowing she was the first ever woman to play provincial A-grade.
"She's forming a path for other women in the sport to do the same thing in the future.
"To be out there when she took her first wicket, I'm hoping that silenced a few of her critics.
"But I think it'll still be a battle for her.
"She's going to have good days and bad days but she'll always give 110 percent."
Sexist comments haven't put Tschirpig off, especially with the backing of figures like New City legend Tony Scammell, who made her captain of the under-14 side.
"It was challenging because they didn't understand why a girl was captain of a boys' side," she said.
"I feel like sometimes in seniors, still, they're like 'it's going to be easy to bat against a girl' or 'she can't field because she's a girl so I'll make sure I hit it to her' but that only makes me more determined to prove to them why I am where I am.
"It was Tony who helped me develop my technique, learn how to bowl and bat properly.
"He gave a lot of his time throughout the year to come down to the nets and help me out."
"Tony saw something in Jaidyn from an early age," Jason added.
"She's got a natural ability to take instructions and follow through with it and that's what made Tony grab hold of her and mould her into the person she is today.
"It was such a proud moment for me, being on the field to see her play A-grade.
"Over time, the patience people had with her...
"It was Tony before and now it's Brandon (Purtell) and without them, she definitely wouldn't be where she is today.
"We've bonded a little bit more over the last year because of cricket. People are starting to take Jaidyn seriously now and it's good to follow her through the ranks.
"I'll always offer her that support if she needs it but she's a strong young woman, who stands on her own two feet.
"Yes, she's had the help of a few people but through her own grit and determination, she's carried that through."
Tschirpig has spent this week back on the cricket field, playing for the NSW Combined High Schools girls side at the NSW All Schools Cricket Championships in Barooga.
"A lot of the girls I just played with in the CHS side, we were talking about what we play on the weekend and I was saying how I play grade men's cricket and they were really surprised because in Sydney they've got all their women's sides for seconds and thirds and they were surprised how I have to play with the men," she said.
"I want to try to be like Ebony Hoskin and play in the higher grades of cricket.
"She's playing in the NSW side now so I want to follow in her footsteps and go down the same path."
