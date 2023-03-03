THE sale of a former Ovens College school site may net $1 million to $1.5 million for the Rural City of Wangaratta, mayor Dean Rees says.
The council this week decided to enter into negotiations to sell the land to youth homelessness organisation Kids Under Cover.
An array of housing, including crisis accommodation, childcare centre and cafe are being proposed for the 2.59 hectares which has old classrooms on site.
The Victorian government sold the Greta Road land to the council in 2013 and under that deal it has to be used for "education and community purposes".
It is hoped a final deal will be finalised within weeks and be presented to council for approval.
