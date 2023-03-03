Dederang Picnic Racing Club has been overwhelmed by the support of the community despite the track being ruled unsafe for racing on cup eve.
More than 1600 patrons flocked to the course last Saturday even though there was no live racing to highlight how popular the annual meeting is.
Club president Marcus Goonan said unsafe turf where two culverts had been removed caused the track to fail a safety inspection by Country Racing Victoria stewards.
"It was gut wrenching when we were informed the track was unsuitable for racing," Goonan said.
"As a club and group of volunteers, we worked hard in getting the track right and it was unfortunate the way it played out.
"There were a couple of culverts that Country Racing Victoria, when they did their inspections several weeks before the meeting, were uncomfortable with.
"So we removed those culverts and returfed the areas but unfortunately the turf didn't knit together.
"It meant that part of the track was shifty and as we all know, jockey and horse safety is paramount so unfortunately we couldn't race on the day.
"The final tick off goes to the chief steward and he was uncomfortable with racing and as a club we didn't have an issue with his decision."
Goonan said despite the disappointment of not having any live racing, the day was still a huge success.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The reality is our day and what we have tried to focus on as a committee over the last few years is not just about the racing," he said.
"It's a social day and people travel from all over Australia to attend the meeting.
"Just to have a drink and a barbecue, enjoy the food trucks and the Fashions on the Field, the tug-o-war, the Madman's Mile and those unique things to Dederang.
"Yes, it was bitterly disappointing to have no live racing but we feel that we still put on a great show.
"The feedback that we have received has been tremendous and the support from sponsors and the public.
"We sold another 200 tickets on Friday night after the races had been cancelled which was appreciated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.