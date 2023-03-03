The Border Mail

Dederang Picnic Racing Club attracts more than 1600 patrons to meeting with no live racing

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dederang Picnic Race Club still attracted 1600 patrons to his highly popular cup meeting last weekend despite there being no live racing action.

Dederang Picnic Racing Club has been overwhelmed by the support of the community despite the track being ruled unsafe for racing on cup eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.