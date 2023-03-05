Wal Blezard has been the face of the Albury show for so long that even he is surprised by the thought he might be giving the job away.
But just like the vagaries of the weather that rolls in each year when sideshow alley cranks up, nothing is certain yet with his role as president of the Albury Show Society.
Mr Blezard said what was certain was he would continue to maintain some kind of involvement with the society.
He said if there was someone who wanted to be president then "I'm quite happy to hand it over".
"It's a job of experience and I'm only too happy to do it," he said.
Mr Blezard, a society stalwart for half a century, said the committee did tremendous work.
"The society is something I take a lot of pride in," he said.
"I don't want to up and walk away from it, but given my age, and that of the committee members, it would be nice to have younger blood.
"We aren't placed in a position where we don't have to run certain parts of the show, but we just plead for people to come forward and give it a go."
Mr Blezard said the toughest time as president was with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in two shows having to be cancelled.
"But we managed to have one of the best shows in 2022, despite the lousy weather," he said.
Mr Blezard said other challenges had included the loss of volunteers off the committee, often because people simply lost interest or had other things to do.
"We need to build the size of our committee again, especially if I step away," he said.
Despite that bad weather, where Albury was in the midst of its wettest spring on record, Mr Blezard said last year's show had many highlights.
"We had an excellent display of sideshows," he said.
"A lot of shows were cancelled in different towns, but we were determined and always have remained just that. We think it was the best turnout we've had in about 20 to 30 years."
Mr Blezard said that wasn't without some sacrifices, especially because of the weather.
"Looking back on my time, I've had a number of years as president," he said.
"We've got a lot of willing volunteers who want to get others on board and train them, too.
"It's really an ideal opportunity for people to get involved."
