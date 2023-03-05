The Border Mail
Albury show needs young blood, says 85-year-old president

By Sophie Else
March 6 2023 - 3:30am
Wal Blezard, 85, is ready for change but says he won't be walking away from the Albury Show Society without knowing the person who takes over from his job is well trained.

Wal Blezard has been the face of the Albury show for so long that even he is surprised by the thought he might be giving the job away.

