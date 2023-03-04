Designing pub grub to appeal to the masses is a tricky business even for the best in the trade.
The Goods Shed (Wodonga) and The Lincoln Albury Wodonga executive chef Alex Dawkins, who has a flair for striking the right balance between pub staples and innovative dishes on his menus, said it always took time to work out the market.
When he started at The Goods Shed in 2016 a steak tartare dish didn't resonate.
"Four out of five sold in the first month came back because it wasn't what people expected," Dawkins said.
"We've put it on the menu at The Lincoln and it's sold really well."
Dawkins said diners had become much more educated across the board in the past decade.
He said he was always willing to take his cues from them.
"Both of our venues offer high-quality pub food made from scratch," Dawkins said.
"People are more clued in about their food now.
"We have to be able to provide a vessel for people who want a bowl of chips through to those who want a three-course meal made from premium local produce."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Having worked at Rockpool, Quay and Establishment in Sydney and Rick Stein's at Bannisters at Mollymook, Dawkins cut his teeth on fine dining but preferred the simplicity of high-end casual fare.
He said The Lincoln sourced the best steak in the country.
"People really appreciate good cuts of meat," he said.
"Our $85 Sher Wagyu F1 9 score eye fillet has sold above and beyond expectation!
"Our fish comes fresh from Melbourne three times a week; there is no frozen fish.
"We try to make everything as pure as possible down to our own veal stock instead of gravy mix."
Dawkins said their attention to detail helped them attract quality chefs and staff post global pandemic.
Having opened in spring, The Lincoln was the latest reincarnation of the building that housed the Palatinat Brewery and had since been home to Three Monkeys Tavern, St Ives Hotel and Victor Supper Club.
It hosted its first function - a 21st birthday for 100 - upstairs recently.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.