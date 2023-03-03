A look back at Albury's first vice-regal visitor

Lady Jane Franklin, wife of the Governor of Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania), crossed Bass Strait for an arduous journey overland from Melbourne to Sydney.
She stayed two nights at 'The Crossing Place' which later became Albury. With her own camping gear, and a small party of companions, she travelled by horse, cart and on foot. Her diary provided the best eye-witness account of life in very early Albury. On April 20, 1839, Lady Franklin wrote to her husband from "Encampment on the right bank of the Murray" extracts from her letter:
[There] is the spacious hut of Mr Brown, erected for a store ... and the station of the Mounted Police perched upon the steep declivity.
On a flat enclosed paddock between these two dwellings we pitched our encampment, rejoicing to have passed that formidable river and to have accomplished 200 miles in a fortnight.
The police station here was formed in October of last year [1838] ... The walls are of split boards of stringy bark, and the roof covered with sheets of bark. It contains four rooms for a sergeant and four men ... Mr Brown's store consists of five rooms ... [he] had some cattle here, and four acres on the bank of the river planted with maize, the finest I ever saw in any country. Many of the stems were over 12ft high. A native black, named Jem, dressed in a jacket and trousers, with his gun by his side and a pipe in his mouth, was squatting on the ground by the maize field to frighten away the crows ...
I heard a good account of the useful and amiable properties of this man and another named Joe, who is attached to the police station, where he and his wife and young daughter perform the drudgery of bringing wood and water to the house.
We were told that Joe used his gin (wife) very kindly ... another woman, who was probably Jem's wife was dressed in a cotton shift, the other in an opossum skin ...
One of them has been out to search for opossums and flying squirrels in the trunks of the trees.
Their acute sense can detect by the scratches which these animals will make on the bark in climbing, as well as by holes in the trunks, such trees as they have rested in, and however loft or branchless the trunk, they will by the help of their tomahawk (taw-win) soon notch and toe their way to the spot.
