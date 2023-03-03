A look back at Albury's first vice-regal visitor

The police station here was formed in October of last year [1838] ... The walls are of split boards of stringy bark, and the roof covered with sheets of bark. It contains four rooms for a sergeant and four men ... Mr Brown's store consists of five rooms ... [he] had some cattle here, and four acres on the bank of the river planted with maize, the finest I ever saw in any country. Many of the stems were over 12ft high. A native black, named Jem, dressed in a jacket and trousers, with his gun by his side and a pipe in his mouth, was squatting on the ground by the maize field to frighten away the crows ...