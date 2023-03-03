Short finished unbeaten on 81 from 150 deliveries, striking nine boundaries, on day two of the Border clash.
The visitors, who are second on the ladder and fighting for a place in the Shield grand final, will carry a 61-one run lead into the weekend after working their way to 6-264.
"He's batting on a different wicket to everyone else at the moment, he's batting beautifully,," fellow half-century maker Campbell Kellaway offered of Short.
"I stand at the other end and just think it would be awesome if I could bat like he does, he's flying and coming off the Big Bash, he's obviously taken a lot of momentum out of that."
Twenty-seven year-old Short recently claimed the Big Bash Player of the Tournament at the Adelaide Strikers.
Victoria resumed at tea on 4-152 with Short on 18 from 61 balls.
He was dropped by former Test quick Trent Copeland at slip off the bowling of off-spinner Chris Green for 21 in the third over after the break, but from there he was outstanding.
In the same over, Kellaway had a play and miss, only adding to Green's frustrations, and as the day wore on he became more exasperated at the number of close calls, finishing with 1-40 from a marathon 30 overs.
Short played a delightful pull shot off the pacy Hatcher, who had upped the ante after his first spell of the day.
"If I'm honest with you, it was poor early," Hatcher replied when quizzed on his performance.
"I had a change of mindset there and just tried to be as aggressive as I can after that first spell.
"I created a lot of chances and took a few wickets."
The right-armer finished with 3-90 from 22 overs in the warm conditions, forcing Victorian captain Will Sutherland on his back with a searing bouncer.
He bowled Sutherland for 18, but it was a 92-run stand between Short and Kellaway earlier which threatened to take the game away from the home side.
Kellaway struck his second first-class half-century, the first also coming against the Blues, before being bowled by Copeland for 51, from 143 deliveries, with five boundaries.
"If we can put a few runs on the board, then have a crack at them with the new ball," he suggested.
Short's wicket will be vital to the Blues' hopes of snapping a winless season after Marcus Harris (53) and emerging all-rounder Mitch Perry (45) pushed the Vics into a strong position early.
Play resumes at 10.30am on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.
