YOUR SAY: Stupid political decisions don't support Aussie families

In the past Australia has been referred to as the 'lucky country'. We also used to be a smart country. But our politicians are doing their absolute best to put an end to both descriptions.
Our cost of living keeps rising and there are no decisions being made that are likely to rectify the inflation boom any time soon.
As electricity prices rise, we reduce the amount of electricity being generated by the most cost-effective means, that being with the use of coal. Instead, we export our coal so other nations can enjoy more affordable energy. We allow oil companies and governments (through taxes) to make billions of dollars from petrol, as the poor motorist watches the price at the pump bounce around from high to very high.
And then there is food, the greatest political con of all. The World Health Organisation is warning of an ongoing and worsening global food shortage in 2023. Predictably, we too often see the blame being laid at the foot of climate change and the war in Ukraine.
In Australia, we have the capacity to grow enough food to ensure there is sufficient for everyone in our nation, plus ample available for export, especially to nations suffering from shortages. But what do we do? Our 'smart' politicians instead develop policies that continue taking water, the key ingredient in food production, away from our farmers. Such stupidity beggars belief.
When you reduce the supply of food, the natural consequence is an increase in demand and a subsequent increase in cost.
So, my fellow Aussies, as you watch the cost of your weekly supermarket spend steadily rise, please give a thought to the reasons why this is happening. Because one of the key reasons will be politicians pandering to the city 'green' vote, rather than protecting everyday Australian families.
In years to come, I am sure future generations will look back on today's era and shake their heads at the decision-making processes under which we are currently living, not to mention their consequences. One can only hope that tomorrow's politicians are more interested in supporting Australian families than the ones we have today.
I have written to the Minister for Justice and also Mr Bill Tilley to see if they can help in getting some action to police the speeding on Mayfair Drive, West Wodonga, as it is getting dangerous just to mow our front lawns.
When the car last came into my front yard, I would not be writing this if not for my grandson asking me to come and make lunch for him as I was next to the tree the driver took out.
We are not the only family to ask for some sort of action to reduce and monitor the speed on Mayfair Drive, West Wodonga.
