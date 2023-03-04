One man has died and two more remain in critical condition after a crash involving a ute and a truck, 50km east of Young this week.
Emergency services were called to Long Street, Boorowa about 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 1, after a southbound ute - with three men on board - and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road.
Police found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered injuries described as being non-life threatening.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Three helicopters were dispatched to the scene, with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
About 9.30am on Friday, March 3, police received word that the man had died.
An investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.