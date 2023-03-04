The Border Mail
Three sold: Albury-Wodonga auction report for Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Janet Howie
Updated March 4 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Few bids didn't necessarily mean no sales at the Albury-Wodonga auctions on Saturday, March 4. Picture by Mark Jesser

Three of the four properties slated for auction in Albury-Wodonga on Saturday, March 4, have been sold - one for more than $1 million - but none under the hammer.

