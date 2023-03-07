Women at MAKE Finance Group achieving great success Advertising Feature

Left to right: Chris Lee, Chelsea Huggard and Sarah Williams from MAKE Finance Group. Picture supplied

Finance has traditionally been a very male-dominated industry, however we are now seeing a stronger trend in women achieving success in the finance industry, in particular mortgage broking.



That's according to Chelsea Huggard, finance broker at MAKE Finance Group, who says it is good to see strong-minded, capable females supporting each other, particularly in industries that have traditionally been male-dominated.



"Our business believes embracing equity means that achieving success in our roles is different for each of us," says Chelsea. "Not only does the business supply the support and the technology to assist us to achieve our business goals, but they also understand that an important component of our success is being able to achieve the right work/life balance and that this balance is different for each of us."



For Chelsea, this is being able to work full-time but having the ability to work different hours as business and family requirements change.



For administration manager and finance broker Chris, it is being able to reduce her work hours to four days a week, and for broker assistant Sarah, it is working part-time and gradually increasing her work hours and days as her children grow.

The business provides the team with the technology and flexibility to effectively work remotely if needed, so they can still meet the needs of the business and clients, but also meet their life and family needs as well.

Chelsea, Chris and Sarah will spend International Women's Day with like-minded women at the Business Women Albury Wodonga luncheon, held at the SS&A.

MAKE Finance Group opened approximately six years ago, with Chris working in the business since 2019, Chelsea arriving in 2021 and Sarah joining the team late last year.

"As other finance providers were reducing local services and no longer providing people with great customer service, we saw an opportunity to utilise our experience and knowledge to help and fill that gap in the market," says Chelsea.

Together with finance manager Geoff Michael, the expert team of four assist people and businesses with a wide range of finance options, from first home buyers and refinances, to investors, business lending and asset finance.

"Our wealth of experience is a major asset," says Chelsea. "Between the group we have over 80 years worth of finance experience; Chris was in banking with CBA and ANZ for over 30 years, Chelsea with CBA for over 20 years and Sarah at BankWAW for five years.

"Obtaining finance can be a daunting experience for some people and to have experienced and friendly people like us helping them through the process, really makes a difference. We can assist with all aspects of your finance requirements. We are focused on ensuring that we understand each clients unique situation, their goals both long term and short term, and why these are important to them."