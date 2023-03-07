Stewart, Tracy & Mylon celebrate 50 years in business Advertising Feature

Stewart, Tracy & Mylon supports women within the community through empowering local business, sponsorship of sporting clubs and fundraising events. Picture supplied.

Stewart, Tracy & Mylon will celebrate 50 years in business this year.

And during that half-century, the professional accounting firm in Wodonga has had many women make considerable contributions to its clients, team, and business, which manager Nadine Seymour says is worth celebrating.

Nadine has highlighted the firm's milestone at the same time as International Women's Day, which this year has the theme, Embrace Equity.

Nadine says Embrace Equity is important to Stewart, Tracy & Mylon.

"We recognise that our team have differing interests in life and we work with our team to assist them in reaching the outcomes they are focusing on," Nadine says.

"Whether it be our team members who have been training for half marathons and other sporting events, the new parents in our team who are wanting to have the balance between their family and career and our team that assist in looking after elderly family members or working from home to assist them in reaching their outcome."

Nadine says the firm will be celebrating all females within their business, rather than one in particular.

"We believe no matter your role within the organisation, we all play a very important part in our delivering our service to our clients," she says.

"We have women who have been with STM for greater than 25 years, women who are mothers to young and older children, women who are currently studying either their degree or completing their CA or CPA, and we are of the opinion all of these women should be celebrated equally for the contribution they make to our team."

Stewart, Tracy & Mylon will celebrate International Women's Day with a morning tea and are also sponsoring a local event, which is being hosted by Business Women Albury-Wodonga.

"We support women within our community through empowering local business, sponsorship of sporting clubs and fundraising events, like City to City as well as being active members in a wide range of community groups," Nadine says.

Stewart, Tracy & Mylon offer business services with regards to the preparation of financial statements, income tax returns and business activity statements. The firm also helps its clients in forward planning with business advisory, grant applications, tax planning and succession planning.

"We offer our clients value-added services at the highest of quality."