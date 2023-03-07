The theme for 2023's International Women's Day is 'Embrace Equity', which encourages people to start talking about why equal opportunities aren't enough, as people have different circumstances that affect the overall outcome.
"We all have our own story and background; some choose to share this, others choose to keep their stories to themselves. And that's ok," says principal of Focus Partners, Elin Collins.
"What's important is to remember that everyone has a different story, and that these stories shape us as a beautiful, diverse community of women."
Focus Partners comprises many women, who Elin says are all considered to be family. "It's important that we take the time to celebrate our team," she adds. "The juggle is real, every day."
Never needing an excuse to share morning tea, the women at Focus Partners will stop work this morning and gather for a united high five to acknowledge International Women's Day.
"Every single one of us deserves to be celebrated, and so do the male members of our team for putting up with us," jokes Elin.
The business has been in operation for more than 60 years, changing its name to Focus Partners in 2010 in line with the current four partners: Elin Collins (who recently celebrated 18 years with the company), Fleur Curry, Josh Howard and Zac Trinnick.
There are currently 25 staff, experts in everything from accounting to financial planning, together with a strong administration team.
"We're currently rebuilding our bookkeeping sector and we have also welcomed some remote team members, which has been really exciting for us," says Elin.
Along with its strong team of professionals, Focus Partners also regards every one of its clients as part of the family.
"Whether you're walking down Dean Street, grabbing a bite to eat in Corryong, at the footy/netball, there is a good chance that we will run into a client of ours," says Elin. "Being able to see clients in a social setting, outside of work, really embodies the Focus family."
Stewart, Tracy & Mylon will celebrate 50 years in business this year.
And during that half-century, the professional accounting firm in Wodonga has had many women make considerable contributions to its clients, team, and business, which manager Nadine Seymour says is worth celebrating.
Nadine has highlighted the firm's milestone at the same time as International Women's Day, which this year has the theme, Embrace Equity.
Nadine says Embrace Equity is important to Stewart, Tracy & Mylon.
"We recognise that our team have differing interests in life and we work with our team to assist them in reaching the outcomes they are focusing on," Nadine says.
"Whether it be our team members who have been training for half marathons and other sporting events, the new parents in our team who are wanting to have the balance between their family and career and our team that assist in looking after elderly family members or working from home to assist them in reaching their outcome."
Nadine says the firm will be celebrating all females within their business, rather than one in particular.
"We believe no matter your role within the organisation, we all play a very important part in our delivering our service to our clients," she says.
"We have women who have been with STM for greater than 25 years, women who are mothers to young and older children, women who are currently studying either their degree or completing their CA or CPA, and we are of the opinion all of these women should be celebrated equally for the contribution they make to our team."
Stewart, Tracy & Mylon will celebrate International Women's Day with a morning tea and are also sponsoring a local event, which is being hosted by Business Women Albury-Wodonga.
"We support women within our community through empowering local business, sponsorship of sporting clubs and fundraising events, like City to City as well as being active members in a wide range of community groups," Nadine says.
Stewart, Tracy & Mylon offer business services with regards to the preparation of financial statements, income tax returns and business activity statements. The firm also helps its clients in forward planning with business advisory, grant applications, tax planning and succession planning.
"We offer our clients value-added services at the highest of quality."
STM is at 91 Hume Street, Wodonga, call (02) 6024 1655 or visit st-m.com.au.
Finance has traditionally been a very male-dominated industry, however we are now seeing a stronger trend in women achieving success in the finance industry, in particular mortgage broking.
That's according to Chelsea Huggard, finance broker at MAKE Finance Group, who says it is good to see strong-minded, capable females supporting each other, particularly in industries that have traditionally been male-dominated.
"Our business believes embracing equity means that achieving success in our roles is different for each of us," says Chelsea. "Not only does the business supply the support and the technology to assist us to achieve our business goals, but they also understand that an important component of our success is being able to achieve the right work/life balance and that this balance is different for each of us."
For Chelsea, this is being able to work full-time but having the ability to work different hours as business and family requirements change.
For administration manager and finance broker Chris, it is being able to reduce her work hours to four days a week, and for broker assistant Sarah, it is working part-time and gradually increasing her work hours and days as her children grow.
The business provides the team with the technology and flexibility to effectively work remotely if needed, so they can still meet the needs of the business and clients, but also meet their life and family needs as well.
Chelsea, Chris and Sarah will spend International Women's Day with like-minded women at the Business Women Albury Wodonga luncheon, held at the SS&A.
MAKE Finance Group opened approximately six years ago, with Chris working in the business since 2019, Chelsea arriving in 2021 and Sarah joining the team late last year.
"As other finance providers were reducing local services and no longer providing people with great customer service, we saw an opportunity to utilise our experience and knowledge to help and fill that gap in the market," says Chelsea.
Together with finance manager Geoff Michael, the expert team of four assist people and businesses with a wide range of finance options, from first home buyers and refinances, to investors, business lending and asset finance.
"Our wealth of experience is a major asset," says Chelsea. "Between the group we have over 80 years worth of finance experience; Chris was in banking with CBA and ANZ for over 30 years, Chelsea with CBA for over 20 years and Sarah at BankWAW for five years.
"Obtaining finance can be a daunting experience for some people and to have experienced and friendly people like us helping them through the process, really makes a difference. We can assist with all aspects of your finance requirements. We are focused on ensuring that we understand each clients unique situation, their goals both long term and short term, and why these are important to them."
The business also supports active participation in Albury Wodonga Women in Business, which offers a wide range of resources to help women achieve their goals in business.