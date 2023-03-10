True off-grid living with elegant design

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
An exceptional, elegant design of contemporary style, true off-grid living and desirable rural elements, 148 D2 Access Road presents a great opportunity for those seeking space without compromising on comfort.
The 15-kilowatts solar panel system comprises 49 solar panels with two 13.8 kW BYD battery banks. Water storage includes a 113,000-litre water tank to service the house, and three dams to service livestock.
"The solar panel system and generator are completely automated and require virtually no maintenance, meaning that off-grid living is practically set and forget. With the continually rising energy costs, having zero bills in future is certainly a favourable aspect," selling agent Nicholas Clark said.
Situated on more than 23 acres, within minutes of Chiltern - a thriving community hub, the single-level home comprises a chic modern facade, with generous entertaining spaces.
A passive design takes advantage of the natural sunlight and gorgeous outlook.
The home comprises three zones, with the living and dining spaces serving as the central hub.
The open-plan living space is finished with a pitched ceiling, polished concrete flooring and large windows which frame the rustic landscape.
A Euro fireplace provides both practical, radiant heating and a sense of ambience.
The kitchen delivers clean lines and a classic finish comprising stone benches, 2-pac cabinetry and gold tapware with double sink.
The main bedroom suite takes in the views with a large walk-in robe and ensuite.
Perfect for families of all demographics, the children's/guest wing comprises a further three bedrooms, all easily accommodating queen-sized beds.
The second living space serves well as a rumpus room or home theatre.
The family bathroom comprises a bath, shower, double vanity, and separate toilet.
Outside offers a massive undercover alfresco space with plywood lined ceiling, modern tiling, and outdoor kitchen.
"This property offers a blend unlike any other, fusing a rustic rural lifestyle with the benefits of modern living, and sustainable off-grid design," Nicholas said.
There's also expansive shedding with a three-bay shed with extra-high roller doors.
