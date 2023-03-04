Cars have gleamed and owners beamed as Holden Monaro enthusiasts took charge of Albury's Noreuil Park on Saturday, March 4.
Monaro Club of Victoria committee member Barry Anderson, of Wodonga, said about 70 vehicles took part from all over Victoria as well as NSW.
Most of the exhibits dated from the late 1960s and 1970s, with owners expanding on the theme with mementos from the era like records, magazines, cassettes and a Kentucky Fried Chicken tub.
"We didn't have anyone dressed up too much," Mr Anderson said.
"There were a few costumes, but it was probably a bit warm for the big lace-up boots, I think."
Jude Heinrich, 7, and his mother Kate, of Thurgoona, stumbled across the display when they went to see the river and were glad they did.
"They were really cool cars, they were all different colours and I like those colours," Jude said.
"My favourite bit is Kermit the car."
Mrs Heinrich said they enjoyed seeing the variety of cars from vintage to more modern models.
"I could see that there was a nice little community of car enthusiasts there and they were all welcoming and really friendly," she said.
Mr Anderson said the Show and Shine, part of a three-day program, had been "absolutely fantastic".
After the public exhibition, club members had lunch in Thurgoona before driving a loop around Bellbridge, Lake Hume, Bonegilla and Wodonga.
"It was a big convoy, it was pretty hot because a lot of those cars are not air conditioned," he said.
A farewell lunch at Beechworth is planned for Sunday, March 5.
Mr Anderson thanked everyone for supporting the weekend, the first Monaros on the Murray since an Echuca event in 2014.
Established in 1973, Monaro Club of Victoria is celebrating its 50th year.
