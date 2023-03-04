Lots of spin about hospital funding, but little evidence in support

When you step back and look at the big picture, the concerns being put forward by Better Border Health and Wodonga Council regarding the first step of the brownfield development of Albury Wodonga Health are entirely valid.
The defensiveness from those who would seek to preserve their image, without providing any further arguments to support their position, only makes for more suspicion.
Since the announcement was made last November, there has been a lot of spin doctoring to push this as a golden solution - and not a lot of evidence to back that claim.
The spin even comes from the leadership of the health service, on its website, and was also apparent at the annual general meeting.
The attempts to package old and new funding to make it look like a generous gift is an old political trick.
But it is curious that the leadership of Albury Wodonga Health continues to use this line.
In reality, each state coughed up $225 million.
How that number was reached seems to be more political than anything.
It leaves people feeling like they are being treated like fools, which quickly leads to resentment and contempt.
Even the dismissive attitude towards the community action group that did so much to shake the politicians into doing something was an attempt at spinning a story of good guys and bad guys.
How must the clinicians feel - those that fought so hard for a single site hospital in the interests of patients and families - to be told that they are now threatening patient safety?
We don't know for sure, of course, because they are silenced on such matters. Whenever there is spin though there is a trail of breadcrumbs to follow.
We keep getting told on one hand that this is a new single site hospital, with the fine print then added that it is only part of a long rebuild
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews had stated there was a five-stage plan.
How long will clinicians and patients need to put up with running the gauntlet across the river? Will one building sufficiently increase the beds and theatres when we are already short of 35 beds every day, whilst creating one hospital?
How much more money do we need? How long will this take if money is made available?
Surely to make this a success we need to know the next steps ahead and be continuing the advocacy.
Even Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke admitted there was no guarantee of funding for the next 20 years, and yet curiously was keen to paint the people that can fight for that funding as the enemy.
There are no answers to those questions though. We are now told that the master plan is null and void, just a site study, and we now need to plan again.
It makes it look like we are now retrofitting a plan for the money provided, rather than receiving money for appropriate planning.
Politics before planning.
As much as there seems to be a lot we don't know, there are some things we can work out for ourselves by stepping through the snippets of information we have been given.
The master-planning process was said by Albury Wodonga Health to have initially been wrapped up in November, 2021.
Then there was silence as the mysterious master plan had to be sent back for revision. Why did that happen?
During that revision the clinical services plan that had finished two years earlier and informed what we needed for our community was also revised.
This saw the amount of beds and theatres reduced with the size of the hospital whittled back by 25 per cent. Only then did an announcement come. And, on that day, Mr Burke revealed that the board had, in fact, ratified how they thought the greenfield was the right approach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.