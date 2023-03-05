The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona's Shirley and Terry Hanlon celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona couple Terry and Shirley Hanlon hold a photo from their 1963 wedding and the good luck horseshoe Mrs Hanlon carried that day. Picture by James Wiltshire

Twenty-five pounds, 11 shillings, 11 pence - the bill for Shirley and Terry Hanlon's wedding reception in 1963 has neither faded nor torn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.