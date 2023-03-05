Twenty-five pounds, 11 shillings, 11 pence - the bill for Shirley and Terry Hanlon's wedding reception in 1963 has neither faded nor torn.
In fact, that small slip of paper tucked in an album has proven as enduring as the marriage it noted.
Mr and Mrs Hanlon, of Thurgoona, have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family tea on Saturday, two days after the actual date, March 2.
Originally from England, the pair met in a pub at Jersey, one of the Channel Islands, and "got on well straight away".
Mr Hanlon had left the army and was working for a builder while his future wife was a children's nurse.
They began married life in Manchester and eventually welcomed their two sons, Paul and Tim.
In the early 1970s, they decided to join some friends who were making a big life change.
"They said we're all going to Australia," Mr Hanlon said.
"So we put the house up for sale ... and they all pulled out."
"So we came on our own," his wife added.
A four-week boat trip ("It was all right, really," Mrs Hanlon recalls) was followed by the unpleasant discovery all the couple's clothing had been stolen from their trunk, possibly back on the English docks.
"But they had some morals because all the children's clothing, they'd opened the case and left them," Mr Hanlon said.
The family settled in Melbourne, where Mr Hanlon, who had been in the army medical corps, became a paramedic and Mrs Hanlon for many years worked at Box Hill Hospital as an emergency department clerk.
Mr Hanlon's career took him away from home frequently, with long hours and challenging call-outs.
"We delivered a lot of babies; now if they deliver a baby, they're heroes," he said with a laugh.
In 2013 and planning for retirement, the Hanlons moved to Albury-Wodonga, becoming residents of Thurgoona's Kensington Gardens.
Now in their 80s and with five grandchildren, they find it hard to believe 60 years of married life have passed, though cards from the King, Prime Minister, Governor-General and Border MPs provide solid evidence.
As does that account from March 2, 1963, paid in full then with money and ever since with memories.
