Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and The Rock Yerong Creek into CAW Hume decider

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:29am
Osborne's Joe Perryman rues a run out close call for Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock's Jordan Schilg. It hurt too as Schilg featured in a century stand. Picture by Mark Jesser

Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and underdogs The Rock Yerong Creek will meet in the Cricket Albury Wodonga Hume grand final on Saturday, March 11.

