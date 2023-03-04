Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and underdogs The Rock Yerong Creek will meet in the Cricket Albury Wodonga Hume grand final on Saturday, March 11.
The premiers ended Osborne's season with straight finals losses in a 106-run demolition.
Openers Mitch Koschitzke and Jordan Schilg virtually guaranteed the win with a 114-run stand.
Koschitzke was superb with 76 from 83 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Schilg chipped in with 42.
The home team finished on 6-224 from its 40 overs.
Osborne never looked a chance with brothers Ed and Joe Perryman providing the main resistance with 33 and 29 respectively.
Darcy I'Anson claimed 4-27 and Matt Heagney 3-18.
The Rock upset Walla with a five-wicket away win.
The grand finalists were skittled for 104, with Daniel McCarthy (36) and Chris Hutchinson (32) the only players to pass 21.
"They should really have made 70, we dropped four catches, we dropped McCarthy before 10, we dropped him twice, and we dropped Hutchinson, he probably scored 15-20 more after that, we certainly didn't field as well as last week, but it's a credit to our bowlers, they kept bowling stump to stump," The Rock's Todd Hannam suggested.
Oscar Willis claimed 4-6 from 5.5 overs, while captain Ryan Kirkwood bowled eight straight from the start, finishing with 1-8, including five successive maidens.
