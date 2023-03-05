East Albury is back in finals after a pulsating 15-run win over wooden spooners New City in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial on Saturday, March 4.
The Crows went into the match in fifth spot, with a win guaranteeing a top six finish.
But when the visitors were skittled for only 117, the dream looked likely to collapse in a nerve-wracking game.
"One-hundred per cent it was, how would you debrief the game? A unique experience, we celebrated the success at the end, but at the same time we need to address weaknesses in our batting ... we dropped like flies," captain Brett Davies admitted.
Opener Kris Milosta (39 from 28 balls) and Salinda Ushan (33) posted a 51-run stand for the second wicket as the Crows reached a comfortable 2-83.
However, they lost 6-15 with a 19-wicket partnership for the ninth wicket proving pivotal.
The Crows couldn't handle Brandon Purtell, who took 4-10 from nine overs, while Riley Semmens also snared 4-33.
New City's Talor Scott handed his team an ideal chance to grab the upset with 29 from 24 balls as the home team moved to 6-98.
But ex-rep quick Cameron White destroyed any hopes.
He finished with 3-4 from 10 overs, figures rarely seen at provincial level, as New City lost 4-4 to be dismissed for 102, albeit without coach Daryl Tuffey and English county players Luke Procter and Simon Kerrigan.
