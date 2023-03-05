The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury qualifies for CAW finals after toppling New City

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 5 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury's Salinda Ushan attacks New City in striking a six and two boundaries in his 33 during the thrilling 15-run win. Picture by James Wiltshire

East Albury is back in finals after a pulsating 15-run win over wooden spooners New City in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial on Saturday, March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.