The call is out for nominations for the Albury Wodonga Business Awards.
Twelve award categories, which recognise achievement in construction, manufacturing, retail, finance, education, health, agriculture and hospitality, as well outstanding leaders, will be decided by a panel of judges.
A Hall of Fame member will also be inducted, with finalists for awards to be announced in early July.
The event didn't run last year, but organisers are excited for the return of the gala night, to be held on Friday, August 11, at Albury Entertainment Centre.
Albury mayor Kylie King encouraged businesses to use the awards to "celebrate the wins that sometimes go unnoticed", while Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the event highlighted what made Albury-Wodonga a great place to do business.
Entries open at 9am on Wednesday, March 8, and will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, April 21, through the Albury Wodonga Business Awards website.
Telstra has signed on as naming rights sponsor.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
