Lavington ended Tallangatta's season with run outs in successive balls derailing the home team's finals hopes on Saturday, March 4, in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial.
Chasing the visitors' 201, the Bushies looked relatively comfortable at 3-127 in a match they had to win to play finals.
It's extremely rare to see run outs - at any level - one after the other, but when Luke Docherty claimed the dangerous Matt Oswell for 27 and captain-coach Matt Armstrong fell for a first-ball duck, the hopes of the smallest town in the association were effectively over.
"Luke Docherty fired it in from cover and Aidan Cook did some pretty good glovework to get Oswell and Matt Armstrong came out and hit it to Oscar Lyons at backward point, he started to run but then had to go back," Panthers' captain Dave Tassell explained.
The Bushies had struggled, at times, earlier in the innings with their running between wickets, so the Panthers were on high alert.
Earlier Matt Sharp had damaged the Bushies' hopes with a classy 65 from 85 balls.
He shared a 66-run opening stand with youngster Jordan Rhodes (17) and helped push the team to an imposing 1-111 at one point.
"He's given us a little bit more stability up the top," Tassell offered.
"We had looked vulnerable and were losing wickets in clumps without him, but what's he's done well is put pressure back on the bowlers, which we hadn't been able to do, he puts the bad balls away."
Unheralded Tom Gibbs captured 4-38, while Armstrong snared 3-45.
The association's top run-scorer Shoaib Shaikh handed his team a strong start with 48, while Phil Neville, who was batting during the run outs, made 24.
Meanwhile, St Patrick's Zimbabwean international Tendai Chisoro has replaced Shaikh as the man of the last month with a cracking 64 not out in the seven-wicket win over Wodonga.
Wodonga was skittled for just 116 by spinner Dean Nicholson (3-15) and teen quick Josh Murphy (3-35).
Runaway minor premiers North Albury scored a one-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders.
Raiders compiled 179, including a 53-run stand for the last wicket between Jonathan Carson (26) and Flynn Stewart (17 not out).
Hoppers' captain Matt Condon top-scored with 48, while Jake Burge, elevated to No. 5, posted a vital 30 not out.
And Corowa defeated finals-bound Belvoir by 21 runs.
Corowa's Matt Wilson continued his electric form with an unbeaten 43 as Nick Green nabbed 4-40.
The biggest shock was Tallangatta missing finals, which is bitterly disappointing as Shaikh, John Oswell and Sam Stephens were in the association's best.
The ladder was: North 105, St Pat's 81, Lavington 81, Belvoir 69, East Albury 66, Albury 60; Tallangatta 57, Corowa 48, Raiders 36, Wodonga 30, New City 27.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In finals, North hosts Albury, St Pat's is home to East, while Lavington hosts Belvoir.
