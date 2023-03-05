The Border Mail
Albury Library-Museum has fresh paint on exterior for first time

Updated March 5 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:53pm
Painters complete their brightening up of the library exterior and the orange wall near the entry doors. Picture by James Wiltshire

For the first time since it opened in 2007, the distinctive criss-cross exterior of the Albury Library-Museum has been repainted.

