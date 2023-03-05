For the first time since it opened in 2007, the distinctive criss-cross exterior of the Albury Library-Museum has been repainted.
A crew completed the work last week after having set up a work area in front of the Kiewa Street facade.
"This is the first time they have been painted in the 16 years since the building was built," an Albury Council spokeswoman said.
"They were quite faded, so it was identified as a maintenance project as part of our regular asset protection schedule."
In addition to the orange paint on the Xs, the bright shade was also added to the entry wall where items can be returned.
The project, which ran over much of February, cost $23,500 and involved opaque covers being put on the windows during painting.
The criss-cross design was inspired by Albury's heritage-listed railway bridge across the Murray River.
It was built in 1883-84 and has lattice iron work on its sides which is replicated in modern form at the library.
