NSW claimed one of its worst statistics in Sheffield Shield's 130-year history, racking up an 11th straight game without a win after being humbled by Victoria by 10 wickets at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday, March 4.
It's the proud state's longest winless streak.
NSW has the most titles with 47, with Victoria well back on 32.
The Blues are 12 points behind second-bottom Tasmania with just next week's away game against South Australia left in what's been a miserable season.
The match didn't even make it to the fourth day, which is disappointing for the region's cricket fans as yesterday would have attracted the biggest crowd given club cricket kept many away on Saturday.
"The big one today was getting bowled (out) for 130 on that wicket .... it certainly wasn't a 130 wicket," Blues' captain Kurtis Patterson said.
"It's not the first time it's happened this year, it's not the second either, it's really disappointing and a little bit embarrassing to be honest."
Play resumed with Victoria on 6-264, a 61-run lead.
Matt Short was unbeaten on 81 and he completed his seemingly inevitable march towards a century, finishing with 104 from 196 deliveries, including 13 boundaries.
"He just looked like he was batting on a different wicket, no one could score above a 35 strike rate and he was striking at 50, he's in amazing form and set it up for us," delighted Victorian captain Will Sutherland offered.
Short, the Big Bash Player of the Year, was dismissed by Chris Green, who was lionheated with 3-73 from a marathon 40 overs, almost a third of the team's total of 125 as Victoria finished on 331.
"Chris was outstanding with bat and ball, pretty much like he's been since he came into the team," Patterson praised.
Speedster Liam Hatcher captured 4-95, while former Test quick Trent Copeland nabbed 3-63 and was given a guard of honour in his final match for the Blues, perhaps fitting at a regional venue, given he's originally from Bathurst.
Victoria carried a 128-run lead and the Blues were in immediate trouble, falling to 3-16.
For the second time, Green top-scored, striking an unbeaten 39 from 85 deliveries, including one of only two sixes for the innings, along with his four boundaries.
Rising Victorian quick Mitch Perry tore through the top and middle order, finishing with 4-30 from 15 overs.
Perry finished with the stunning match figures of 8-54 after claiming 4-24 on Thursday.
Short rounded out a Player of the Match performance with 2-11.
The visitors needed just three runs for victory.
"I've captained three games now and won all three, that's probably the best one," Sutherland revealed.
