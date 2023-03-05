The Border Mail
Albury crime rate rise leading to more surveillance, says Top Security

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 6 2023 - 3:30am
Top Security owner Gary Quirk revealed the number of people with home surveillance on the Border had increased dramatically over his 15-year career. Alarms with a 4K camera have been big sellers. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Increasing rates of break and enter crimes on the Border have led to a spike in surveillance installations at residences and businesses, according to a security specialist.

