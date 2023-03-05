Increasing rates of break and enter crimes on the Border have led to a spike in surveillance installations at residences and businesses, according to a security specialist.
It comes as newly released figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) showed upward trends in recorded criminal incidents for major offences for the Albury local government area.
Over the past two years to December 2022, Albury topped the state for its spike in non-residential break and enter crimes, with 147 incidents in the past 12 months alone.
The crime of stealing from a motor vehicle was also comparatively high for Albury. At 707 incidents, Albury rated multiple times above the state average.
Speaking at the Wodonga markets in Junction Square yesterday, Gary Quirk, from Top Security Albury, said he was not surprised by the figures given what he had witnessed in his work.
"I see a lot of footage where all these guys go around checking doors," Mr Quirk said.
"Most of the time they are looking for remote controls. Then they come back the next day or day after, open your roller door and walk straight in."
Mr Quirk has run his family business for 15 years. He said over that time he had seen incredible advances in technology and staggering reductions in cost, which had led to more people choosing to install surveillance.
Though he has a varied customer base, he said the majority were empty nesters - adult homeowners with children no longer living at home.
"It's getting extremely common. Generally they've had an issue or they have concerns and they put it up as an electronic deterrent," Mr Quirk said.
Mr Quirk said the most popular product for Top Security was an alarm system with a 4K resolution camera.
Particularly for victims of crime, he said, customers had told him they found it easier to sleep at night.
However, he cautioned that as camera and artificial intelligence technology continued to advance, it was important for regulation and legislation to keep apace.
"The security act has not kept up with society. It is illegal under that act to record voice and audio, but I can put in a doorbell system that records voice and audio," Mr Quirk said.
Despite a downward trend across nine of the 13 different offence categories, incidents of domestic violence-related assault were up three per cent and sexual assault by seven per cent.
