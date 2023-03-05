Former international Tendai Chisoro and Lavington's pace attack appear the major hurdles to North Albury retaining the title in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial.
The riveting regular season finished on Saturday, March 4, and while teams two through to seven could all move, depending on results, it proved anticlimactic as nobody shifted.
North's runaway win for the minor premiership was the only guarantee, while Tallangatta needed to beat Lavington to jump into finals.
However, Lavington's 201 proved beyond the Bushies, who have been the most disappointing team.
The Bushies claimed the T20 grand final against St Patrick's last month and have the leading run-scorer in Shoaib Shaikh, but fell half a game short of unseating Albury after posting only two wins in their last seven games.
Lavington's representative new-ball attack of former NSW Premier Cricket quick Luke Docherty (3-36) and NSW Country speedster Ryan Brown (2-38) played their role in restricting the Bushies to 182, despite Shaikh's top-scoring 48.
And Chisoro continued his form with an unbeaten 64 against Wodonga, which celebrated Bob Jackson's first grade games record (228)
North won the minor premiership by four games and starts its finals campaign against Albury, Lavington is home to Belvoir, while East Albury needs to improve against St Pat's after pipping bottom New City.
"It's not the performance we wanted, but we found a way to win and it's something this team seems to be able to do," coach Brett Davies said.
We found a way to win and it's something this team seems to be able to do.- East Albury's Brett Davies after the Crows snatched a thriller
