AN architectural firm behind some of Australia's biggest medical hubs has been given the task of designing Albury hospital's $558 million upgrade.
Hassell has scored the task alongside other project team leaders Johnstaff and MBM, two companies based in Melbourne.
The appointments were reported "exclusively" in 7News Border's television news bulletin on Friday night.
Albury MP Justin Clancy confirmed they were three agencies that will head the project but said he was unable to add further detail to what will follow.
Hassell, a company with studios around the world, was last year announced to redevelop and expand the Royal Melbourne and Royal Women's hospitals in Melbourne, alongside the creation of a new biomedical precinct in a $6 billion project.
Following a five-year design and construction program, Hassell completed a 15-storey ward and new wing for St Vincent's Private Hospital in Sydney.
Johnstaff was the project manager for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre built in the Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg.
It has also been involved in regional hospital projects at Busselton in Western Australia and Caboolture in Queensland.
Last week the NSW government commenced caretaker mode in the lead-up to the state election on Saturday March 25, making it unable to discuss or implement major decisions until the results of the election are known.
Following the Albury Wodonga Health annual general meeting last week, lobby group Better Border Health said it welcomed the opportunity to participate in consultations.
Health Infrastructure NSW has been approached for further information.
