Hassall, MBM announced as project leads for Albury hospital redevelopment

By Alice Gifford
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet with his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews in Albury last October for their joint funding announcement for a makeover of Albury hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser.

AN architectural firm behind some of Australia's biggest medical hubs has been given the task of designing Albury hospital's $558 million upgrade.

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

