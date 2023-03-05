An alleged altercation between two men in the Albury CBD on March 5 has seen them both charged by police.
Emergency services were called to Dean Street after 3pm where Murray River Police District officers found a 30-year-old with superficial injuries to his face after a fight broke out in a parking lot near Myer Centrepoint.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to hospital in a stable condition for observation.
"Following inquiries, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Albury police station where he was charged with affray, behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school, and learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"He was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court, where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear on Wednesday, March 22.
"On the 30-year-old man's release from hospital, he was arrested and taken to Albury police station where he was charged with affray, behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (personal)."
He was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court on March 6.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
