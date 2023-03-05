The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Weekend of fire and flights as racers injured after rally car crash: Ambulance Victoria

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Victoria sent multiple units to a rescue on Saturday 4 March after a car competing in the Mitta Mountain Rally overturned. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Two men involved in a crash during a car rally at Tallangatta South on Saturday March 4 have been flown to hospital after sustaining upper body injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.