Two men involved in a crash during a car rally at Tallangatta South on Saturday March 4 have been flown to hospital after sustaining upper body injuries.
The accident occurred on the intersection of Callaghan Creek and Yabba roads when their vehicle rolled while competing in the Mitta Mountain Rally.
Ambulance Victoria spokesperson John Mullen said "a heap" of units were sent to the scene, including two rescue helicopters.
A man in his 20s and a man in his 40s were flown separately to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne in serious but stable conditions.
Meanwhile, police are seeking information from the public in regards to investigations into a suspicious fire late on Saturday March 4.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police say emergency services were called to a home on Shaw Street, Springdale Heights, at about 10.30pm after neighbours reported flames coming from the property.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze to find damage confined to two wheelie bins, which had been placed under the electrical power box and set on fire. Residents were evacuated and there are no reports of injury.
Police have commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire.
