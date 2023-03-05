The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Historical society concerned Albury stationmaster's house may rot

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 6 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury historical society president Geoff Romero in front of the stationmaster's house turned tourist information centre. He wants the 1880s building to remain in use rather then left unoccupied. Picture by James Wiltshire

With Albury's former railway stationmaster's house to no longer be home to the city's tourist information centre, a plea has gone out for its continued use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.