With Albury's former railway stationmaster's house to no longer be home to the city's tourist information centre, a plea has gone out for its continued use.
Albury and District Historical Society president Geoff Romero is concerned for the 19th century property if it stays empty after the centre's lease ends on September 30.
"The history of buildings left vacant tells us they're highly prone to vandalism and if they're left vacant people don't notice maintenance issues so they deteriorate as well," Mr Romero said.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation controls the former stationmaster's home which it has leased to Albury Council since 2010 when it became a visitors' centre.
In response to council opting last week to shift the tourism hub to the library, an ARTC spokeswoman said the organisation respected the decision.
"We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the council on different initiatives and developments in the railway precinct," she said.
"ARTC will review what uses may be suitable for the stationmaster's house given its heritage-listed status and decide if an expressions of interest process is the best way forward."
Mr Romero said he hoped the ARTC will take feedback on other ideas for the site.
"There may well be a commercial use for the building, certainly at ground level, and there's a possibility for community use upstairs," he said.
"When they're considering expressions of interest they should have cognisance of the tourist place that it is.
"It should be looked at as a very important part of the whole package, not just as an individual building as this precinct is iconic with the Italianate railway station and the longest covered platform in the southern hemisphere."
In response to that particular issue, the ARTC spokeswoman said the organisation "will consider any appropriate measures against anti-social behaviour to be included in any future uses of the building".
The ARTC is not able to sell the stationmaster's house because the land is owned by Transport for NSW and is included in the corporation's deed of lease for the area.
The council signed its most recent lease with the ARTC for the former abode in 2020 and currently spends around $70,000 per annum on the property.
It was designed with sitting and dining rooms at ground level and two large and two small bedrooms upstairs.
