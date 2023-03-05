The call to arms at CDHBU is music to the ears of new co-captain Andrew Phibbs.
The 23-year-old has been appointed to lead the Power alongside Nathan Rhodes, with coach Kyle Docherty's words ringing in his ears.
Having made finals just once in the last six years, the Power under-achieved last season but the gauntlet has been thrown down not to miss out this time.
"Most of us are a lot fitter than what we were this time last year, a few young blokes are improving and we've got five or six new recruits that are a good chance of playing senior footy," Phibbs said.
"All those boys love Kyle, he's a real people person and everyone gets along with him really well - but he's serious too.
"The last few years, we've been stuffing around a little bit, just playing footy for fun and not getting anywhere but Kyle pretty much said to the boys 'we're going to have a decent crack at it this year and that's the way it's going to be.'
"That was music to my ears. I love the club but it's so much better when you're winning games of footy.
"When Kyle comes out and says something like that, winning comes to your head straight away and once we're winning, the vibe's up more and everyone's enjoying their footy.
"I'm a very competitive person. I nearly went into the O and M but a couple of injuries...
"It's too hard to leave CDHBU because I just love the club.
"I'd try anything to be up there and win a grand final.
"I've spoken to a lot of old blokes and they're like 'make the most of it while you can because they don't come around easy.'"
Phibbs hasn't missed a training session all pre-season having vowed to come back fitter than he was in 2022.
"Holbrook and Osborne are the top sides and I think they would train pretty hard," Phibbs said.
"They've obviously got good footballers on their team but the way they run, you can't train half at it, you've got to really have a crack to compete those top sides.
"Personally, I didn't think I went that well last year.
"The positive for me was just getting games under my belt because the last four or five years, I've just been topped with injuries.
"Last year, I pretty much had a full season and probably by the last three or four games of the year, I started to hit a little bit of form.
"I'm just hoping to take that into this year and have a good year at it."
Phibbs has played 72 senior games for the Power since making his debut in 2015 and can't imagine playing anywhere else.
"It's just the family vibes around the place," he said.
"My sister, Stephanie, is four years older than me and she started playing netball out there so I followed her.
"My uncle coached us in the under-14s and I played with three of my cousins.
"As for my Mum, she just loves footy.
"She grew up with eight siblings and her brother played a couple of games for North Melbourne.
"She's crazy about footy, you can hear her from anywhere out on the footy field - she's pretty passionate!"
A broken leg troubled Phibbs for a long time as he sought out various specialists to help with a recovery process which seemed to take forever.
But with his injury worries now behind him, it's full steam ahead in his bid to lead by example and ensure the Power is still on come September.
"I started playing senior footy at a young age and I looked up to those older senior footballers," Phibbs said.
"I'm still not old but it's good watching those 16, 17, and 18-year-olds coming through, seeing how much talent they've got and some of them don't even realise it half the time.
"You just pull them aside and say 'if you keep cracking in, you can be so much better than what you actually think you can be.'
"I was in the same boat at that age and when the older blokes came up to me and gave me those compliments, it makes you feel awesome.
"We can definitely make finals if we play our good footy.
"It seems like a big step up after finishing ninth but we lost six or seven games by under two goals.
"We knew we had the cattle there last year, we just couldn't win the close ones, we didn't have enough in the legs.
"Top six is a win for us but we think we could be a top-four side."
