UPDATE: A senior Albury police officer says lives and properties are put at risk by deliberately lit blazes.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said thankfully Sunday's four fires at Table Top did not spread far.
"All it takes is some unfriendly weather and things being left unattended to and the next thing you know we're in a world of hurt," he said.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albury station or Crime Stoppers.
"It's really concerning for police that if there is someone or a number of people out there who think it's still fine to go out for a thrill and deliberately light fires in these times, it's just not on," Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said.
"They're putting lives at risk, they're putting properties at risk and we've got to have a zero tolerance for it.
"I think the major fires of only a few years ago would stick in a lot of people's minds so that's why we need to make sure that we address it very quickly.
"It's all about keeping people safe."
EARLIER: Several grass fires in Table Top on Sunday afternoon, March 5, are being investigated by police.
Albury police officers have asked anyone with dash cam footage or who were in the area to call the station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Murray River Police District has listed four times and locations:
Albury police are also investigating a collision between a grey Ford Focus and a pedestrian at the Thurgoona roundabout of Thurgoona Drive and Table Top Road.
"Police are seeking any witnesses and any dash cam footage from anyone in the area about 3.40pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023," Murray River Police District said.
