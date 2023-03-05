Several grass fires in Table Top on Sunday afternoon, March 5, are being investigated by police.
Albury police officers have asked anyone with dash cam footage or who were in the area to call the station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Murray River Police District has listed four times and locations:
Albury police are also investigating a collision between a grey Ford Focus and a pedestrian at the Thurgoona roundabout of Thurgoona Drive and Table Top Road.
"Police are seeking any witnesses and any dash cam footage from anyone in the area about 3.40pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023," Murray River Police District said.
