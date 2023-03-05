The Border Mail
Albury police investigate Table Top grass fires on Sunday, March 5

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:00am
Fire crews were kept busy by the series of incidents. Picture by Murray River Police District

Several grass fires in Table Top on Sunday afternoon, March 5, are being investigated by police.

