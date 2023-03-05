Ovens and Murray Football League club Wodonga kick-started its pre-season practice games with a thumping home win over St Albans on Saturday, March 4.
The Bulldogs were without 26 players throughout the grades, including Morris Medal podium placer Angus Baker and coach Jordan Taylor, although he did coach from off the field.
Given the number of players missing, it's difficult to read too much into the performance, but a number of the club's recruits played, with Jack Yelland from Surfers Paradise and former South Adelaide ruck Bailey Griffiths.
"Bailey will get better and better as he gets used to the group," football manager Darren Mathey said.
"We tried a few blokes in different roles, Matt Wilson played on the footy, he played on the outside last year, a wing, half-forward, we even gave Charlie Morrison a run on the ball."
Morrison has impressed enormously in defence since joining from Goulburn Valley outfit Benalla two years ago.
Former Culcairn forward Jack Chesser, who kicked 95 goals in his 31 games for the Lions in the Hume League, and two-time Narre Warren premiership player Matt Soroczynski also played their first games for the Bulldogs, while Joel Heiner was back after one year at home club Dederang-Mount Beauty.
"We played thirds, reserves and seniors so it was good for the club to have a full hit-out," Mathey said.
Wodonga will have the Labour Day long weekend off, before tackling Taylor's junior club Finley on March 18.
