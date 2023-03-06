BEV Miller is edging closer to making 2000 bags for a Border grassroots movement.
The Border resident started volunteering for Boomerang Bags Albury Wodonga just before the global pandemic hit and had since sewn 1972 re-usable shopping bags, which were borrowed and returned to outlets.
"I first decided to volunteer three years ago when I saw an article in The Border Mail," she said.
"I do have a passion for sewing although I'm not a dressmaker.
"These bags scratch my sewing itch and over the years, I might add, I have gotten pretty good at it and now I can make one bag in under 10 minutes."
Ms Miller said she joined sewing bees in Wodonga on Wednesdays and also made some at home in her sewing room.
"There is obviously a big demand for the bags, which I suspect is only going to increase, which means we will need more volunteers and more fabric," Ms Miller said.
"So if you are thinking about volunteering, I couldn't recommend it enough; the people here are fantastic and you will have a great time!"
Mercy Health worker Lyn Godde spent part of her long service leave making Boomerang Bags recently.
She said she wanted to help reduce the number of plastic bags circulating in the community.
"It's easy sewing and it allows you to be a bit creative too," she said.
Boomerang Bags - Albury Wodonga spokeswoman Andrea Palmer said the volunteers had now made more than 27,000 bags since the group formed in April 2017.
Ms Palmer said they needed to make 250 bags a week to supply 15 outlets stretching from Jindera to Baranduda.
"We have four regulars who come to the working bees and another four or five who sew from home," she said.
"Volunteer Von in Lavington has made more than 10,000 and does all of the screenprinting.
"Volunteer Melba, who has just turned 94, makes 30 bags a week; she has probably made about 5000.
"We're very keen for more helpers and more fabric."
Ms Palmer said they needed about 125 metres of fabric a week to meet demand.
"We prefer cotton fabric, sheets, doona covers or curtain fabric; it can be torn or faded because we can cut around it but preferably it should be clean."
Boomerang Bags Albury Wodonga sewing bees run at 69 Hovell Street, Wodonga, on Wednesdays from 10am to noon. Volunteers can also pick up kits to sew at home.
For inquiries phone Andrea on 0409 205 230 or visit the Facebook page Boomerang Bags - Albury Wodonga & Surrounds.
