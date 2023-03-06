The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury councillor Ashley Edwards on change to parallel parking

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traders along Dean Street have voice disapproval of any move to alter parking bays along the strip from angle to parallel.

CHANGES to car parking in Dean Street could aid shopkeepers by making the area more appealing, an Albury Greens councillor believes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.