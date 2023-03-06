CHANGES to car parking in Dean Street could aid shopkeepers by making the area more appealing, an Albury Greens councillor believes.
Ashley Edwards was responding to the concerns of traders who flagged their opposition to the possibility of parallel parking in reply to the council's draft retail action plan.
"Sometimes change is hard and I understand that Albury's had angle parking on Dean Street for some time, however change doesn't have to be bad," Cr Edwards told last week's council meeting before the plan was adopted.
"Parallel parking combined with centre perpendicular parking, for example similar to some areas of Wodonga, could accommodate greener and cooler streets, more landscaping and more opportunities for outdoor dining with no or negligible loss of actual parking spaces.
"It's important that those who need access have access but for those who are able it has been proven that more foot traffic equals more customers and more sales."
Lighting Bonanza owner Sharon Porter told council having parallel parking in Dean Street would make it more difficult for drivers to park and create traffic bottlenecks.
Dean Street cafe owner Guru Singh would like to see the cinema car park become multi-storey while Sweethearts Pizza proprietor Matthew Tratz noted diners do not park at the Volt Lane and Kiewa Street high-rise lots because of distance and safety concerns.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Evans Shoes owner Ross Evans wants longer parking time limits to encourage shoppers to linger.
In response to the concerns, the council amended its plan to state on-street parking arrangements, i.e. angle or parallel, will be considered "at the time of any future streetscape redesign".
There was also an amendment to address concerns about bulky goods businesses in East Albury, which followed councillor Jess Kellahan and Cr Edwards expressing fears that such a precinct south of the Riverina Highway could damage the environment and be an eyesore for those entering the city from the airport.
The amendment states "alternative suitable locations in the Albury Local Government Area to supply additional bulky goods retail space over the next 20 years as per retail floorspace projections should also be explored".
Cr Kellahan said all land between the highway and the Murray River in the airport area should be conserved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.