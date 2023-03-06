The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border charities report stark rise in number of people needing help

LH
By Layton Holley
March 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Byrne (pictured) said that the number of people asking for their service at Uniting Wodonga has skyrocketed, and they are now seeing at least 30 to 40 people a day access their services. Picture by James Wiltshire

Rising interest rates and the cost of living has seen an influx of people to Border charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.