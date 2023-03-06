Rising interest rates and the cost of living has seen an influx of people to Border charities.
Uniting Wodonga branch has seen demand skyrocket, serving "at least 30 to 40 people a day", while Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare had an extra 40 people applying for their voucher program last month.
Uniting Victoria and Tasmania have seen a 21 per cent increase in demand for their services in January, and a 37 per cent increase in February compared to the same time last year.
They have also seen a whopping 68 per cent increase in new clients in January, and a 72 per cent increase in February.
Rate hikes, rent increases, food shortages, inflation and stagnant wages are all things that have added to the dilemma, Catherine Byrne, the emergency relief coordinator for Uniting Victoria and Tasmania, said.
"We've had a lot of people struggling with their utilities, urged on by rent increases," she said.
"As you can imagine, if you are on a Centrelink payment and suddenly you have an increase of $50 a week in rent, that throws everything out of balance, and life becomes quite hard.
"Shopping at a supermarket is just not an option, so these people have to come to a service like Uniting just to put food on the table ... or keep a roof over their head."
Ms Byrne said Uniting's Wodonga branch was struggling to keep up with demand, as Foodbank Victoria, where they source most of their food, is spread thin servicing similar agencies across the state.
"There's just so many stories of heartache and loss," she said.
"Particularly if someone is going through hardship with, perhaps, a cancer treatment, and there's one less income in the family, that puts a huge strain on someone if they are paying off a house, and many people will become homeless.
"It would help if government increased rent assistance and Centrelink payments. At the moment, this is not sustainable."
Nicole Earth, the community pantry coordinator for Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare, said there had been an increase in homelessness and domestic violence.
"There are so many people living on couches or in their cars," she said. "We had a lady come in the other day who is in her early 60s, who told me she had been living in her car for six months, struggling to find a house."
