Playing dress-ups while giving confidence to women of all shapes and sizes is the goal of a new Border fashion hire business.
Bobby Dazzler Dresses owner Bronwyn Wood opened a clothing business "to fill the gap" and "be inclusive of all body sizes".
A health psychologist by trade, she said a sustainable fashion hire business was unique to the Border, especially catering to a "woman of a certain size".
"I wanted to create a space where women can walk in and feel they can be themselves," she said.
"It's frustrating seeing women go through low self-esteem and body issues because they aren't afforded the same privilege of companies catering to smaller sizes.
"All women deserve body respect and equal opportunity and treatment."
Ms Wood said sizes would range from size 14 all the way up to size 30 and would include racewear, formal and cocktail dresses to hire for a small fee.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's a big jump, but I wanted to fill that gap. And my small idea that I couldn't let go is how I ended up here - having fun and playing dress-ups and supporting women," she said.
"My heart is full. It feels wonderful to offer something fun and creative, so there's equal opportunity for all women."
Ms Wood said she hoped women would feel excited when coming to her space.
"I'm really challenging everything I know into a passion, and it feels really wonderful to align my values."
The winners will receive a $5000 business grant.
A soft launch for Ms Woods' business will be held at 360 Cheyenne Drive, Lavington, on Saturday, March 11, from 10am to 1pm. She encouraged everyone to come along to see what was on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.