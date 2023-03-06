Murray United's under-15s emerged with a precious victory from a hugely challenging double-header weekend.
Of the eight games played over two days against Essendon Royals and Brunswick Juventus, the home side picked up just three of a possible 24 points across the four age groups.
But Murray deserved their solitary victory, the U15s withstanding extreme pressure from Brunswick on Sunday and building on the back of a fine goalkeeping performance by Daniel Elliott.
They had to come from behind after James Alisandratos gave Brunswick a 22nd-minute lead but trailed only briefly before Israel Monga pulled them back level.
Tailem Frazer gave Murray the lead on the stroke of half-time before Pattako Buakaeo sealed the points with a penalty on 66 minutes.
Following their 2-0 defeat to Essendon on Saturday, this result leaves Murray sitting on 10 points from their first six games.
The under-18s had to fight back from 2-0 down against Brunswick after a flat start defensively handed the initiative to the visitors.
Tamzin Hilton won a penalty but Dirck Angalikiyana missed from the spot and although Kelly Irakoze banged in a great strike from distance, it finished 2-1.
Murray had lost 3-0 to Essendon on Saturday, while the under-16s went down 4-0 to Essendon and 1-0 to Brunswick.
The under-14s also emerged from the weekend empty-handed, beaten 4-0 by Essendon on Saturday and then losing Oscar Dubourg to a broken wrist during Sunday's 10-0 loss to a powerful Brunswick outfit.
