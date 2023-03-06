Like many gay men, Robert Klein-Boonschate and Ken Campagnolo have been exposed to discrimination.
The pair got married at Albury's Noreuil Park on March 6 and are hopeful it will bring about equality in more ways than one.
Mr Klein-Boonschate, a Walla-based artist, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer in December.
He said being married would help ensure he and Mr Campagnolo aren't treated differently to other wedded couples in regards to financial entitlements.
"It was the right thing to do (get married), but it's also done for lots of legal reasons as well," he said.
"I think a lot of gay people are disadvantaged in lots of ways with financial inheritances and things like that, so by marrying in an official manner, all of a sudden we are more likely to be treated equally.
"It's almost a call to duty as a gay person to do this.
"The more people that do it, the more it will cement that it is part of the rightful actions within the community that everyone's treated equally with marital status."
Mr Campagnolo, a former soldier who was discharged from the army in the 1980s because of his sexuality, said his determination to stand up for gay people had earned him the respect of the community.
"It's definitely not a marriage of convenience, we genuinely love each other and live together, but we likely wouldn't have got married if he wasn't sick," he said.
"When he gets crook, I can't get into the hospital because I'm not a family member, but if we're married, I can because I'm his husband.
"The community have come full circle and they're happy with it, but a lot of people in organisations aren't. They're still resistant.
"Seeing more gay people get married will help break down that homophobia and make it easier."
Mr Klein-Boonschate starts his first round of chemotherapy on March 8.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
