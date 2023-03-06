Mercurial Chiltern forward Ethan Boxall is expected to miss the season.
In a savage blow to the Swans going back to back this year, Boxall requires surgery to an ankle complaint suffered in round 15 last year.
The man they call 'Hopper' missed the final three rounds of the season before returning for the Swans' second semi-final victory over Beechworth.
Despite not playing for a month, Boxall underlined his class with three goals as the Swans took the direct route to the decider.
He failed to kick a goal in their grand final triumph over Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The decider was played in atrocious conditions with only six goals scored but Boxall was clearly hampered by his ankle complaint.
Coach Brad Hibberson conceded he was plotting the Swans' flag defence without the presence of the competition's premier forward.
"Hopper hasn't been to training over the pre-season and needs surgery on his ankle," Hibberson said.
"If he does play, it will be late in the season but to be honest, I think that is a bit of a long shot because he hasn't had the surgery yet.
"We have recruited big Johnny Spencer who is a noted goalkicker but obviously a different type of forward to 'Hopper.'
"We would love to 'Hopper' on the side as well but it is what it is."
Boxall returned to his junior club two years ago from Wodonga Raiders and quickly established himself as the most dangerous forward in the competition.
The livewire booted 114 goals from 26 appearances to average more than four goals a match.
Hibberson is a big fan of Boxall.
"I think most people would agree that he is the premier forward in the competition," he said.
"He won the goalkicking last year and the previous season finished runner-up behind Mark Doolan.
"Hopper oozes class and is one player the opposition always tries to get the match-up right because he's so damaging if you don't.
"To his credit he played injured in the finals and went all right against Beechworth but the wet deck hurt him in the grand final.
"It was one of those injuries where you can wake up and be fine one day and struggle the next.
"But just his presence out on the field seems to make the opposition nervous and was worth the risk."
Rumours are circulating that premiership duo Caleb Boxall and Kyle Magee could also not play this season after having not been spotted over pre-season training.
However, Hibberson expected the pair to play again this year but conceded they wouldn't be part of the line-up early in the season.
"Caleb and his partner have had just had twins so he has got a bit on his plate at the moment," he said.
"He started late last season as well and hopefully we will see him on the training track soon.
"Kyle Magee is tied up with his racquetball commitments but I expect him to play as well."
The Swans' biggest losses has been the departure of siblings Nick and Tom Bracher.
They have recruited Spencer alongside John Pratt, Braiden Young, Connor Garside and Matt Swindells.
Hibberson is confident he has got a list at his disposal to remain a genuine flag threat.
"I'm really confident in our list, especially with the young talent coming through," Hibberson said.
"I'm confident we can challenge for the flag again but we will have to wait and see how some of those better sides are tracking.
"We feel have done the work over the pre-season and have put plans in place to remain a flag threat."
