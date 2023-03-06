The Border Mail
Chiltern set to be without livewire forward Ethan Boxall for entire season

By Brent Godde
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Livewire forward Ethan Boxall is set to miss the season with an ankle complaint.

Mercurial Chiltern forward Ethan Boxall is expected to miss the season.

