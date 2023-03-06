The Border Mail
Yarrawonga hammers Goulburn Valley premiers Echuca

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:37am
Yarrawonga midfielder Willie Wheeler was excellent in last year's grand final loss to Wangaratta and he again impressed in the first practice game.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Yarrawonga stunned Goulburn Valley premiers Echuca with a three-figure win on Saturday, March 4.

