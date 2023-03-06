Ovens and Murray Football League club Yarrawonga stunned Goulburn Valley premiers Echuca with a three-figure win on Saturday, March 4.
Although neither team was naturally at full strength for a practice game in early March, there's no hiding from the fact it was an incredibly impressive performance from last season's Ovens and Murray grand finalists.
"Probably our ball movement and control, plus the speed at which we moved the ball, were among the highlights," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale replied when quizzed on the most impressive aspects.
"And just that ability to have so many guys playing in so many different areas, which we probably haven't had a lot of over the last couple of years.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Willie Wheeler looks like he's gone to another level with his fitness, Mark Whiley was probably best on ground, in the first half at least, when the game was up for grabs, he looks like the weight of the world is off his shoulders now that he's no longer coaching."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.