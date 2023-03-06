The Border Mail

Wodonga pips Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in Ovens and Murray bowls

By Mason Bayliss
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga Mulwala's Scott Widdison (middle) and Ray Irvine celebrate a moment in the grand final, but Wodonga claimed a one-shot thriller. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga pipped Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort by a shot in one of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's greatest A1 pennant grand finals on Saturday, March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.