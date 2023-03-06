Wodonga pipped Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort by a shot in one of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's greatest A1 pennant grand finals on Saturday, March 4.
In front of a healthy crowd at Corowa RSL, the lead swapped regularly, before long-time powerhouse Wodonga held on for a 73-72 shot victory.
However, YMGCR gained a small lead with 20 ends to play, only for Wodonga to edge home.
Jason King was tremendous for the winners, producing his finest performance of the season and he was well supported by Chris Bird, Mark Coulston and Ashley Bates in accounting for Scott Widdison's rink 22-12.
Wodonga's Josh Rudd and YMGCR's Troy Williams had an enthralling 20-all clash.
The rink was the last to complete the 21 ends and with the green surrounded by numerous players and spectators, Williams needed to draw a third shot inside 60cms to push the game into an extra end with the last bowl, but just couldn't manage it.
YMGCR's James Lefevre rounded out a superb season with a 20-13 win after he was six shots down early.
Team-mate Les Spencer also won for YMGCR, racing to a 10-shot lead, but Wodonga reduced the margin to two (20-18), which proved crucial.
Wodonga suffered only one loss over the year, by 11 shots to YMGCR in the grand final qualifier.
The club now travels to Moama in May for the champion of state pennant.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The champions will tackle nine other Victorian division one winners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.