Pool Pirates won a thriller against Albury in Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association's A grade women's on Sunday, March 5.
Macy Clark was outstanding for the home side, posting four goals in the 9-7 win.
Lucy Cole grabbed a double, along with Zoe Morrison, including a sensational goal on fulltime to guarantee the victory.
The Tigers' Matilda Smith and Kira Dawson nabbed three goals apiece.
Meanwhile in the other game, Stingrays defeated Wodonga 11-7.
The home outfit had trouble stopping Rosanna Young, who produced a four-goal haul.
And in the men's top grade, Albury held off Stingrays 10-8.
The Tigers had slightly more contributors with six players scoring goals, including doubles to Jimmy Scannell, Zac Williams and Tom Duck.
The Stingrays had the three scorers, including Rex Gallaher and Trent Remington with three apiece.
There's now just the one round left until finals.
