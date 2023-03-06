The Border Mail

Pool Pirates beat Albury in Ovens and Murray A grade women's water polo

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Kira Dawson weighs up her options as Pool Pirates' Sienna Toohey does her best to stop the attack. Picture by James Wiltshire

Pool Pirates won a thriller against Albury in Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association's A grade women's on Sunday, March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.