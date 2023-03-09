The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bulls and buckles: record entries for annual 2023 Chiltern rodeo

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 9 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The popular Chiltern rodeo is on again this Sunday, March 12 with all the bull, bronc and barrel racing action. Picture by Paul Blake

Well, it's bulls and blood, it's dust and mud,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.