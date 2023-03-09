Well, it's bulls and blood, it's dust and mud,
The thrills and spills of the sport have been epitomised in the classic Garth Brooks song and organisers of the annual Chiltern rodeo are saddling up for more heart-stopping action this Sunday, March 12.
Rodeo-goers should strap themselves in for a wild ride of bulls, broncs and barrel racing excitement at the racecourse reserve with record entries of more than 400 competitors.
Chiltern Rodeo Club president Michael Phibbs said the event had drawn competitors from across the country including as far as Nebo in Queensland with the biggest entries in the junior barrel racing classes.
He's expecting a crowd in excess of 2000 and said rodeo had been enjoying a resurgence in popularity in the southern end of Australia with some events attracting crowds of up to 5000 people.
"It's unbelievable," he said, adding that former Chiltern rodeo stalwart Kelvin Duke would be "loving those massive crowds".
The Kelvin Duke Memorial Bareback Bronc event is expected to be hotly contested once again in honour of the past president who died after a gutsy cancer fight.
Wodonga's Jarrod McKane, who is continuing his star-studded run of 2022 and is currently ranked one of the best bareback bronc riders in the country, will be in the spotlight in front of a home crowd.
He also claimed the Steve Atkins Memorial Buckle after a standout performance in the open bull ride at Chiltern last year.
