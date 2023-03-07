THE prestigious Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine is coming to Albury this winter.
Formed in 2014 by the premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Oleksandr Stoianov, the company's Australian tour ends at Albury Entertainment Centre on June 30.
It performs a diverse range of classical repertoire including the legendary ballets Forest Song, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, Giselle and Carmen Suite, as well as other contemporary ballets.
Since the outbreak of war 12 months ago, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has remained outside of Ukraine at the request of families.
They now dance all around the world including tours throughout Europe, the US, China and South America.
In April, May and June, the Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine will perform its double bill, Forest Song and Don Quixote, throughout New Zealand and Australia.
Forest Song is a magical love story, full of mysticism, highlighting the conflict between the human world and nature.
