Inflows into Hume and Dartmouth dams in November 2022 were the largest in 127 years of records, according to Murray-Darling Basin Authority.
The MDBA revealed in an update to its annual operating outlook on March 6 that Hume Dam's unregulated inflow for the month was 1429 gigalitres, while 404 gigalitres went into Dartmouth Dam.
It contributed to 5523 gigalitres of inflows to the Murray River.
Three months on, Lake Hume is at 95 per cent capacity, while Dartmouth Dam is more than 97 per cent full.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said despite water storages at very high levels for this time of year, parts of the Murray River were expected to return to regulated conditions in the coming months, if it remained relatively dry.
"The release of water to manage airspace has already started at Dartmouth Dam, and if reasonable rain persists into autumn, releases from Hume Dam will be required as we approach winter," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.