Stella Post's favourite sport is netball, but for now she is focused on a 15-kilometre bike ride with her grandfather.
Her motivation is raising money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
As a cancer survivor, Geoff Slocomb was keen to sign up for this Sunday's event, and to have granddaughters Stella, 11, and Amelia, 13, along for the ride.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I first rode the cycle challenge in 2016," he said.
"It's a great event for family and friends."
The challenge is run by the Rotary clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, and has a range of tracks to appeal to everyone.
Fees for primary school-aged children taking part in the 15-kilometre Kiewa River family ride have been waived.
Mr Slocomb, diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago, said it was fantastic he had the chance to take part with his family.
"I've also had many visits to the cancer centre and think it's important to support this vital local health service," he said.
"My granddaughters, Amelia and Stella, are joining me.
"The ride is a way of giving back to the community."
Stella said she thought it would be great to help people undergoing cancer treatment.
"I'm pretty excited to help," she said.
Mr Slocomb has been training up to three times a week to prepare for the big day.
Keen cyclists can also be challenged by the 80-kilometre Bethanga Beast, with 988 metres of elevation, or the 65-kilometre Creek Loop, with an elevation of 870 metres.
Riders will receive complimentary drinks and a barbecue at the event, which has raised more than $180,000 since its inception in 2012.
Proceeds will go towards the wellness centre, which provides emotional, psychological and wellness programs for patients and carers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.