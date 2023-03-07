The Border Mail
Border cycle challenge on Sunday has already raised almost $200k over past decade

By Sophie Else
March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Geoff Slocomb and granddaughter Stella Post, 11, are excited to take part in a 15-kilometre bike ride for a good cause. Picture by James Wiltshire

Stella Post's favourite sport is netball, but for now she is focused on a 15-kilometre bike ride with her grandfather.

Sophie Else

Journalist

